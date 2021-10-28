Flood watch in effect for shorelines of Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River

A flood watch has been posted for the shorelines of Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says east-southeast winds are expected to strengthen over the next two days, and elevated water levels could lead to flooding along shorelines and in low lying areas.

ERCA says the area most likely to be impacted is Leamington from Wheatley Harbour to Point Pelee National Park with waves overtopping breakwalls, flooding low lying properties and roadways in the immediate area.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks,waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous.

Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.

Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas.

ERCA officials will continue to monitor conditions as they change and issue upgraded advisories as required.