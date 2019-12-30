Flood Watch In Effect Until 2020

High winds have prompted a Flood Watch from the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA).

With sustained wind speeds expected in the 50 km/h range, the warning is in effect for the Lake Erie shoreline including the west and south shores of Pelee Island.

The potentially affected shorelines include the Municipalities of Amherstburg, Essex, Kingsville, Leamington and the Township of Pelee.

According to ERCA, long range forecasts are suggesting that winds could remain above 40 and 50 km/hr from December 30th to midday January 1st.

The authority is also warning that the Municipality of Leamington continue to monitor the flood control dykes in the Southeast Leamington Area, including the Mersea Road 1 Dyke and the Marentette Dyke.

The City of Windsor is asked to continue monitoring water levels along the flood control dykes within the Little River Drain corridor.