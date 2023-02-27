Flood Watch in effect until noon Tuesday

Due to the combination of recorded rainfall and existing ground conditions, the Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Watch.

It will remain in effect for the Essex Region until noon on Tuesday, February 28.

Forecasts had predicted 15 to 20mm of rainfall on Monday, however, based on field measurements, areas in the region received between 20 to 35mm of rainfall.

According to officials, due to the previous rainfall the ground conditions were already saturated prior to Monday's rainfall event.

Due to these ground conditions and amount of rainfall, many smaller surface drainage features, such as roadside ditches and municipal drains are beginning to fill up.

It's expected that low lying areas will have standing water as the saturated grounds are slow to drain and will cause additional runoff than normal for this amount of rainfall.

Low lying areas along some of the larger rivers, streams and creeks may see some standing and flowing water as runoff begins to work its way downstream.

Officials encourage people to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

ERCA officials say they will continue to monitor forecasts and conditions, and update this advisory as required.