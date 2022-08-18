A Flood Watch is in effect for Essex and surrounding municipalities.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority advises that, due to a sudden and relatively stationary thunderstorm that has formed near Essex urban centre, a Flood Watch is in effect for the Essex, Kingsville and Leamington areas.

The storm has developed with little to no warning with the potential for two to four inches of rainfall in a short period of time.

People are reminded to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks and fast moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.

The advisory is in effect until August 19 at 10 a.m.