Flood Watch Issued 

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood watch.

The watch covers the area from the Lake St. Clair shoreline from Belle River to Tilbury North in the Town of Lakeshore, and for the western shoreline of Pelee Island in Lake Erie.

According to a release, ERCA also says the forecasted wind conditions pose an additional threat of erosion to the western shoreline of Pelee Island.

Due to the predicted wind conditions indicating strong winds forecasted out of the northwest, ERCA says the watch will stay in effect until Wednesday.