Flood watch issued by ERCA

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch.

The authority says there's an increased risk of flooding along rivers, streams and creeks due to the heavy rain that started late yesterday afternoon and continued overnight.

Environment Canada has a rainfall warning in effect with 40 to 60mm of rain possible by the time a low pressure system leaves the area later today.

ERCA says gusty northeast wind will increase wave activity along the Lake Erie shoreline, with the greatest impact east of Point Pelee National Park to Wheatley Harbour.