Flood Watch issued by ERCA due to expected rainfall

A Flood Watch has been issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority as the area prepares for rain.

ERCA advises that, due to the current saturated frozen ground conditions and predicted rainfall amounts, there is a likelihood of minor nuisance flooding and a potential for ice movement in surface water features.

The forecast is currently forecasting 15-20 millimeters of rain beginning Tuesday morning, with temperatures reaching double digits.

ERCA says the combination of existing saturated and frozen field conditions, a rise in temperature, and 20 mm of rainfall is expected to cause standing water and water levels rising in local surface drainage features in low lying areas.

Ice movement is expected in isolated locations across the region with the potential to cause temporary blockages at crossings where ice is not able to move freely.

As a result of the predicted conditions, water levels are expected to rise in watercourses and flow into low lying connected floodplains, such as Pike Creek, Puce River, Belle River and Ruscom River.

This advisory is in effect until Friday, Feb. 25.