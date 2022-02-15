Flood Watch issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Watch for the area.

ERCA is issuing the watch due to a sudden increase in temperature and predicted rainfall amounts.

The authority says forecasts are predicting a quick rise in temperature on Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures potentially reaching roughly 10 C.

These conditions are expected to quickly melt the remaining ice and snow.

At the same time, forecasts are predicting as much 35 to 40 mm of rainfall beginning on Wednesday evening and lasting until Thursday afternoon.

This combination is expected to generate an increased amount of runoff, with standing water expected in low lying areas across the region.

Essex Region Conservation Authority officials will continue to monitor forecasts and the advisory will be modified as required.