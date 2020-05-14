Flood Watch Issued for Essex County

A flood watch has been issued for shorelines and tributaries throughout Essex County.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) issued the watch Thursday night with up to 55mm of rain expected into Friday morning.

High lake levels have already filled area rivers and drainage ditches and heavy rain could force them to spill over into low-lying areas, according to ERCA.

Wind gust could also cause high waves and erosion along parts of the Detroit River, Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and the south shore of Pelee Island.

Officials say the flood watch will remain in effect until further notice.

They're reminding residents to keep children and pets away from shorelines and flooded areas.