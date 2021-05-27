Flood Watch Issued for Essex County and Pelee Island

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood watch for Essex County and Pelee Island.

According to the release, wind gusts will hit close 50 km/h out of the northeast Friday morning and could hit up to 70 km/h over open water.

Officials say overland flooding is possible along the shores of Lake Erie, Pelee Island, the Detroit River and Lake St. Clair due to high water levels and increased wave activity.

The flood watch is expected to continue into Saturday evening.