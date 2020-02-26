Flood Watch Issued for Lake Erie Shoreline

Gusty winds and high water levels could cause problems along the shore of Lake Erie.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority upgraded Tuesday's watershed conditions statement to a flood watch Wednesday night.

According to ERCA, the western shore of Point Pelee and the shore in Leamington could be hardest hit as sustained winds of 40 km/h and gusts up to 50 km/h sweep through the region.

Waves carrying ice could damage breakwalls and accelerated shoreline erosion with Lake Erie's water level is sitting 30 centimetres above the monthly average from this time last year, says ERCA.

The flood watch remains in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday.