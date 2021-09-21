Flood Watch issued for Windsor-Essex due to heavy rain in the forecast

A Flood Watch has been issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

ERCA has issued the watch with the forecast calling for heavy rain over the next two days.

The authority says storms bringing between 35 mm to 45 mm of rain today are predicted to start this evening and continue overnight.

Rain is then predicted to continue throughout the day tomorrow bringing another 35 mm to 45mm of rain.

ERCA says there's concern over the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the Essex Region, especially adjacent to and within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.

The Flood Watch will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.