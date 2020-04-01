Flood Watch Issued Windsor-Essex



WINDSOR — The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch due to record high lake levels.

It is in effect for all shoreline areas in Windsor-Essex including Pelee Island.

The main concern is for low lying areas along Lake St.Clair, the Detroit River and Lake Erie.

ERCA says the watch is in effect until further notice and water levels are not expected to peak until June or July of this year.

It notes water levels in Lake St.Clair and Lake Erie for the month of March are about 21-29cm above their respective monthly averages compared to March of last year.