Flood Watched Issued Over Thanksgiving Weekend in Windsor-Essex

A flood watch has been issued for Windsor-Essex over the Thanksgiving Weekend.

According to the Essex Region Conservation Authority, the combination of sustained winds and high water levels could cause flooding along the shores of the Detroit River, Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair.

Winds out of the southwest are expected to pick-up Friday night and gain strength into Saturday morning.

Those winds are expected to shift to the northwest Saturday night into Sunday and potentially last into the day Monday.

The flood watch remains in effect until Tuesday morning.