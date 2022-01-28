Flooding Causes Disruptions at Erie Shores HealthCare

Flooding at Erie Shores Healthcare in Leaminton has forced the cancellation of some services and patients to be moved to other areas of the hospital.

Around 6am Friday morning, a pipe burst in a 2nd floor Obstetrics patients room causing flooding in several areas of the hospital including surgical clinic areas, ambulatory care and the Medical Device Reprocessing Department which sterilizes medical instruments.

Services like ambulatory clinics and surgical services may be delayed. Patients impacted can expect to be contacted today to reschedule their procedures.

The pipe also caused water to be shut off to a large portion of the hospital, however service has since been restored to the majority of the building, including all patient care areas.

Infrastructure repairs will continue through the weekend.

