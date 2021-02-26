Flooding Possible in Essex County with Snowmelt and Rain this Weekend

Our temperatures are rising above freezing, the snow is melting and there is rain in the forecast starting later tonight.

That's a combination that can cause flooding this time of year, according to General Manager of Essex Region Conservation Authority Tim Byrne.

He tells The Afternoon News a heavy downpour or two could be a problem.

"That slow measured rate is favourable for us, but not withstanding, predicted rainfall isn't overly significant, but its rate of falling that could create problems," he added.

Byrne says the best way to prevent flooding is to take a walk around your yard and make sure drains are clear.

"Anything that's associated the city, town or municipal infrustructure, if it looks like it's impacted and segnificant ponds of water are there, contact your local municipality," he says.

If water has already begun to pool in drainage areas on private property, Byrne says to leave it alone.

He says there's no way to tell how deep the water is and what's underneath it and it's a safety hazard.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides.