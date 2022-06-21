Floor Coverings International Tecumseh  celebrates 30 years with a generous donation

Floor Coverings International Tecumseh celebrates their 30 year anniversary with a generous donation.

On Friday, June 17 the organization held their open house and donated five skids of flooring valued at $2,500 to Habitat ReStore to aid the Habitat for Humanity Windsor Essex Ford City Build project.

The project sets out to build three brand new homes on Henry Ford Centre.

Pam Wellings is the store manager and the daughter of owner, Bill Wellings.

She says their family business has been very supportive of the community over the years

"I know my dad has always been very supportive of others, and I think for him some of these community things are really important to him. A lot of people who know him can attest to that."

Wellings says the money raised from the open house will go back to the community.

"The money that we raised at our open house, we'll be giving back to the community. We're going to try to help out a family so they have some nice flooring in their new home."

She says repurposing materials has always been important to her family.

"As a family, we've always been the type of people that are all about repurposing and we feel sometimes we don't realize the potential of people who have little or need support. We always try to find places where we can help people in need."

The 30 year celebration was held on Friday, June 17 and sponsored by CI Windsor.

Food trucks from the Rotary club provided lunch for all guests that attended the open house.