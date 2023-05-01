Florida Panthers limit non-U.S. residents from buying Maple Leafs playoff road tickets

Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.

According to a notice on Ticketmaster's website, tickets to the second round series will be restricted to residents of the United States for the first 24 hours of sales.

The American ticket company said residency will be determined based on customers' credit card billing address.

Moreover, anyone who tries to buy a ticket for the playoff games at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. who doesn’t have a U.S. address before the first 24 hours is up will have their order cancelled and be issued a refund, Ticketmaster says.

The restriction does not apply to season-ticket holders who already have passes to the game, which means the resale market isn’t affected by the policy.

Tickets for Game 3 in Florida went on sale at 11 a.m. Monday and are already listed on sites like StubHub with the cheapest pair at time of writing going for $244 each – that’s less than half of what a ticket to Game 1 in Toronto will cost you at $528

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the Florida Panthers said the decision to limit ticket sales gives “local fans first access” to the game.

After the initial 24 hours has passed, anyone can buy a ticket regardless of their residence, the team confirmed.