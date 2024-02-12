Flowershops in Windsor-Essex busy organizing arrangements for Valentine's Day

As we shift away from what was one of the busiest days for pizza orders, the focus now turns to love and the hundreds of flower orders expected for Valentine's Day.

Florists in Windsor-Essex are busy preparing arrangements for Wednesday Feb. 14.

One florist says he started accepting pre-orders at the beginning of February.

"We've received quite a few [pre-orders] so far and it's usually the best thing to do. Especially around Valentine's Day. We have so many orders, so it's a great way to lock in your order and ensure the flowers are fresh and on-time delivered," says Patrick Wojdylo, owner, K.Michael's Flowers & Gifts, located at 4974 Tecumseh Road East.

He says the classic rose is still the most popular choice.

"It's the symbol of love and it's definitely the most ordered flower during Valentine's Day. The most flower we sell is probably your dozen roses."

He says they will be able to accommodate walk-in orders on Wednesday.

"We're going to try our very best to have lots of arrangements in the fridge. I would recommend people come early, to any flower shop they go to, as the supplies do not last very long, but we will ensure that we have plenty of last minute pick-up orders that people can grab."

Wojdylo says they offer a wide range of flowers and gifts at all price points, including a single rose for just under $10.