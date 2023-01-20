Flu cases decline in recent weeks, but COVID-19 disease activity up in Windsor-Essex

The levels of respiratory illness in the community have been up since the holidays, but the situation is a bit of a mixed bag from health officials' perspective.

At the regular meeting of the Windsor Essex County Health Unit board on Thursday, acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai provided an update on the respiratory illness situation in the region.

Many health officials were worried about the potential of a tough season back in the fall, due to concerns over the increase of Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 expected during the holidays.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says when they think of the burden of disease in Windsor-Essex, they have to consider a number of factors to make an determination.

"As it relates to COVID-19 I think that the disease activity is up in the past week or so, and that's manifest in part by the number of people testing positive," he continued. "Also one has to consider that the number of flu cases has declined in recent weeks but hospital utilization or hospital capacity is also strained."

He says it's even more important now to consider how to manage the situation going to go moving forward,

"COVID-19 is here to stay, and I think that we have to think of ways to learn to live with COVID and to learn to manage respiratory disease overall. And that includes the measures which I think we've always highlighted in recent times."

Dr. Nesathurai added that means keeping up to date on COVID and flu vaccines, wearing a mask indoors around larger crowds and staying home when sick.

As doctors, he says they're always optimistic that things will get better and has been pleased that people are getting vaccinated but the overall rates are not where they'd want them to be.

"I think approximately 25% of the community is up to date on their COVID vaccines. There's an opportunity there to increase that to a much higher rate and I think that's what I would encourage people to do," he said.

Dr. Nesathurai says while COVID-19 and respiratory illnesses are obviously important public health priorities, 2023 is a time to also focus on other public health priorities like the opioid crisis.

He says additional strategies need to be considered to minimize the burden of opioid related deaths in 2023.