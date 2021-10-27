Flu shots now available to the general public, health unit urging residents to get vaccinated

You can now go get your flu shot.

According to a release from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, anyone over the age of six months can now get vaccinated.

Due to changes in the virus from year to year, residents are urged to get their shot each year.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the health unit says it's more important than ever to prevent additional outbreaks and reduce the spread of the flu.

Vaccines are available at no cost from your healthcare provider, most walk-in clinics and participating pharmacies.

A list of pharmacies providing the flu shot can be found on the health unit's website.

The flu results in more than 12,000 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths in Canada each year.