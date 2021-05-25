Fluoride Expected to Reintroduced in Windsor's Water by November

Fluoride will be reintroduced to Windsor's drinking water by the fall.

The Windsor Utilities Commission had set a timeline for later this year, but hadn't released a firm date.

An update was provided to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Thursday.

Officials tell the health unit that the process will be complete by November.

They say the COVID-19 pandemic and work to fine-tune procedures had delayed the launch.

Reintroduction will cost the city $850,000 and then $150,000 a year for system maintenance.

Fluoride was removed from city water in 2013.