Fluoride Reintroduction Delayed

It's going to take a bit longer for the reintroduction of fluoride in Windsor's water system.

The chemical is now expected to be in the system by November 2021.

This comes after the Windsor Utilities Commission's board voted in favour of conducting a 12-month pipe loop study.

Vice President of Water Operations Gary Rossi says the study is needed because there are still led pipes in the city.

"If everything were to of proceeded as we had outlined in 2019, we would have finished on schedule which was November 2020 this year," says Rossi. "This is going to delay the reintroduction of fluoride by approximately 12 months but it's still our intention to carry on with the process."

He says when the fluoride returns, it will be a high purity compared to the previous chemical used.

"It's a more pure grade, it's actually manufactured and it's strictly manufactured for this purpose," says Rossi. "It's not a by product of any other process."

The city first removed fluoride from its water supply in 2013 but council voted in late 2018 to reintroduce fluoride in the water system.

The city supplies water to Tecumseh and LaSalle and one of those municipalities needed to support the city's decision.

In April 2019, Tecumseh voted in favour of returning the chemical to the water supply.

At that time, it was expected to take 12-18 months to reintroduce fluoride in the water system.