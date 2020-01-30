Flyers Look to Make it Nine in a Row

The red hot Leamington Flyers are back in action.

They entertain the Komoka Kings at the Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex.

Leamington has won eight in a row.

Head Coach Cam Crowder says he's pleased with the way his team has been playing.

"We've added some new guys and they're fitting in pretty well and the big thing for us, is just be ready for playoffs moving forward," says Crowder.

He says his team can't take Komoka lightly.

"They're a tough team, they're well coached," says Crowder. "We have a bit of a history with them, with the playoffs last year going seven games."

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the two clubs.

Leamington has won the previous three, outscoring Komoka 18-10.

Puck drops on Thursday at 7:10pm.

Photo courtesy: Leamington Flyers Twitter page