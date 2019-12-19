Flyers Lose in 2OT in London

Max Vinogradov scored at 2:21 of the second overtime to lift the London Nationals over the Leamington Flyers 4-3 Wednesday night in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The Flyers led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Wyatt OiNeil scored twice, while Adam Jeffery added the other Flyers' goal and Maddux Rychel had two assists.

London outshot Leamington 35-24.

The Flyers are home to St. Marys Thursday night at the Kinsmen Recreation Complex starting at 7:10pm.