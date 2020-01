The Leamington Flyers cruised past the St. Thomas on the road Friday night.

Maddux Rychel scored a pair for the Flyers in a 6-1 win.

Leamington has won six straight games good for second place in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League's Western Conference.

The Flyers get back to action Sunday, January 26 with a stop in Chatham.

Puck drops at 7pm.