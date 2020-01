The Leamington Flyers picked up a win on the road Saturday night.

Griffin Robinson scored two for the Flyers in a 4-3 win over St. Marys.

Leamington holds on to second place in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League's Western Conference.

The Flyers are off until Thursday, January 16 when they host the LaSalle Vipers.

Puck drops at 7:10pm.