The Leamington Flyers have won the Sutherland Cup.

The Flyers shut out the Stratford Warriors 4-0 in Game 7 on the road Tuesday night.

Connor MacPherson scored three times for Leamington while Bryce Walcarius made 20-saves for the shut out.

It's the first time in franchise history the team has been crowned the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League's provincial champs.