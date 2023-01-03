Fog advisory in effect for the region

A fog advisory in effect for Windsor, Leamington, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring this evening through Wednesday morning.

Fog is occurring causing significantly reduced visibilities. The fog will remain in place tonight and is expected to lift late Wednesday morning or early afternoon.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.