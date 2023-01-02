Fog advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

A fog advisory in effect for:

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Windsor - Leamington - Essex County

Locally dense fog this morning.

Areas of locally dense fog are occurring this morning. Conditions are forecast to improve later this morning.

Locally dense fog will be possible again tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.