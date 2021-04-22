Fogolar Furlan Club Selling 10 Acres to Fund Rebranding Effort

One of Windsor's most popular cultural centres is selling off some of its prime land.

The Fogolar Furlan Club has listed 10 of its 27-acres on North Service Rd. E. just north of the E.C. Row Expressway.

General Manager Dino Quattrociocchi says they've been talking about making the sale for years, but the pandemic has sped up the need to move forward.

If successful, the sale will help fund a rebranding effort at the club which includes a new indoor sports facility to attract younger members and the general public.

Quattrociocchi says, with the real estate market where it is, it's a good time to sell.

"We looked at a situation where we weren't able to do our main banquet and wedding events," says Quattrociocchi. "That, in combination with the real estate market and where it was, we felt this was a perfect time to be able to put the property up for sale, put us in a good financial position going forward."

He says the club is celebrating its 60th anniversary, but it's time for some changes.

"We're looking at finding other ways and finding other needs that we could use for that space," he says. "As part of that rebranding we are going to be putting in indoor turf just trying to get the younger members attracted to the traditions and also to new traditions to start and going forward."

Quattrociocchi says the land that's been put up is under utilized.

"We do use it for youth soccer, but that's just a couple months out of the year," adds Quattrociocchi. "So you get very little use out of it. The days of doing 3,000 to 5,000 people coming to a food event are long gone. We felt downsizing the property would give us a larger benefit going forward rather than just sitting on it."

The 9.98-acre parcel of land has been listed at a price of $3,999,900.

According to the listing, the land "can be made into single family lots or developed into a high rise condominium."

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley