Fogolar Furlan Club to host pasta fundraiser for Ukraine

The Fogolar Furlan Club is hosting a fundraiser this week for Ukraine.

Club general manger Rob Kelly says the event will take place tomorrow, March 18 from noon until 7 p.m.

He says it's a pasta fundraiser with proceeds being donated to aid for Ukraine.

"The board membership wanted to do something to help and we just hope to get a lot of the general public out," Kelly said.

Kelly says it's a going to be a buffet.

"It will be in our main hall most likely and we're hoping people will call and it's going to be all day so we hope to have a great crowd."

Kelly says the cost is $18 plus tax per person, and he's asking those who are interested to call in advance.

The club is located on North Service Road East in Windsor.

