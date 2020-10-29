Food Basket Pick Up Planned for Saturday in McGregor

A group of volunteers in Essex have put together some food baskets for people who might be experiencing food insecurity as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

Councillor Sherry Bondy is part of the group and says it's been a team effort compiling the baskets with a number of community organizations and businesses chipping in.

"We don't want anybody in our community to be hungry right now," says Bondy. "We're heading into Christmas. Some people might have high utility bills right now. So this is an opportunity for people to grab some food and then they can put some of that money on their utility bill. We just want everybody to be taken care of."

According to Bondy, volunteers are going to do their best to help everyone who shows up.

"We're prepared for about 200 families," she says. "If we have more than that, then we will take names and addresses and try to ensure that they have access to a local food bank too. So if people are unaware of what they can access, then they will have that information."

Bondy says there's a need across all of Essex County.

"Food banks can sometimes be only utilized once a month. So we just did this event last week in Harrow and we had 75 families come out. Now we're going to bring it to McGregor. People from Amherstburg, Kingsville, LaSalle, Tecumseh, anybody that wants to come out can come out."

The food basket pick up event is planned for this Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McGregor Community Centre on Walker Road.

Bondy says anyone in need of some extra help is welcome to attend no questions asked.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi