Food Rescue Charity Hoping to Crack Down on Wasted Food

Canada's largest food rescue charity is hoping to put an end to wasted food.

A recent study by Second Harvest found 58% of all food produced for Canadians is wasted and, of that, it's estimated about 32% can be avoided.

The charity has launched a new online platform where potential food donors can post surplus food to prevent it from going to waste.

Second Harvest CEO, Lori Nikkel told AM800's The Afternoon News that the wasted food would be enough to feed every Canadian for five months.

"It turns into about 11.5-million metric tonnes of food and this is annually. This is beautiful, pristine food," she says. "At Second Harvest we collect food that is coming right from a farm or right from a manufacturer before it ever even hits retail."

Nikkel says businesses and restaurants should be keeping a closer eye on waste.

"There's also an economic benefit for not wasting food. So I really would love to see more food businesses measuring. If everyone could start measuring the amount of food they wasted, I think just seeing it would change the culture of waste," she says.

Nikkel says the waste is contributing to climate change as well.

"What unfortunately mostly happens is it goes into landfills and why that is so, so incredibly bad is food waste in landfills creates methane gas. So this is having a direct contribution to climate change. We are doing this with our food," she adds.

Nikkel says food waste occurs all along the supply chain including at the farm, during the manufacturing process, transportation and at retail.

Local businesses or restaurants wanting to donate excess food can CLICK HERE for more information.

With files from Patty Handysides