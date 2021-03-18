Food Service Industry Facing Do or Die Moment Due to Third Wave

Restaurant operators are calling the threat of a third wave of the pandemic a "do-or-die moment" for the food service industry.

Health officials are warning of a potential COVID-19 comeback as cases increase across the country.

James Rilett, a vice-president with Restaurants Canada, says another lockdown could force some restaurants to close their doors for good.

He says the average restaurant loses about 30-thousand dollars every time a lockdown is called.

The industry group says Canada has already lost more than 10-thousands restaurants over the last year.

Scot McTaggart, the owner and operator of Fusion Grill in Winnipeg, says he'd have to "dig deep" to decide whether or not to stay in business if a new lockdown is called.

He says he would have to either cash in some savings or call it quits.

McTaggart says he's also worried he would lose his staff if another lockdown is introduced.