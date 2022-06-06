Foods banks stretched thin as food prices rise, increasing hunger and food insecurity

A new survey suggests a growing number of Canadians are struggling with the rising cost of food as prices for basics like pasta, bread and meat all soar.

The poll from Food Banks Canada indicates hunger and food insecurity are increasing across the country, with lower-income Canadians hit hardest by inflation.

The survey conducted by Mainstreet Research found almost a quarter of Canadians reported eating less than they should because there wasn't enough money for food, a figure that nearly doubled for those earning under $50,000 a year.

It also found one-in-five Canadians reported going hungry at least once between March 2020 and March 2022.

The automated telephone interview poll surveyed 4,009 adults from Feb. 25 to March 2.

Food Banks Canada CEO Kirstin Beardsley says the majority of food banks are already stretched to their limit and this summer is expected to be the toughest in the organization's 41-year history.