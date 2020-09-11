Forbes: Cowboys Most Valuable NFL Team, Lions Near the Bottom

Forbes has released its 23rd Annual NFL Team Valuations and the Dallas Cowboys sit right at the top, while the Detroit Lions own a spot at the bottom.

The Cowboys were listed as the most valuable franchise for the 14th consecutive year and according to the magazine, the team is also the most valuable franchise in the world.

Next on the list is the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, valued at $4.4 billion.

The New York Giants at $4.3 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $4 billion and the San Francisco 49ers at $3.8 billion round out the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 are the New York Jets with an estimated value of $3.55 billion, the Chicago Bears at $3.52 billion, Washington at $3.5 billion, the Philadelphia Eagles are valued at $3.4 billion and the Houston Texans at $3.3 billion.

Ford Field in Detroit. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

The bottom three teams are the Detroit Lions at $2.1 billion at No. 30, followed by the Buffalo Bills at $2.05 billion and the Cincinnati Bengals, who finished last in the standings at 2-14 in 2019 and are worth $2 billion.

On average, each team in the NFL is worth $3.05 billion, an increase of 7 per cent from last year.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are No. 23 at $2.5 billion, an increase of 9 per cent from last year.