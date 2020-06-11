Ford and Elliott Test Negative for COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Health Christine Elliott have tested negative for COVID-19.
The premier’s office said Wednesday he was being tested after learning that Education Minister Stephen Lecce had come into contact with someone who was infected.
Ford and Elliott held a joint news conference the day before with Lecce to announce a child-care reopening plan.
Lecce's announced on Twitter late Wednesday that his test result came back negative.
Ontario is reporting 203 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday bringing the province to a total of 31,544.
That's an increase of 0.6 per cent over the previous day — the lowest growth rate in new cases since early March.
The results coincide with a record number of tests completed at 24,341. The province also reported 12 new deaths for a total of 2,487. There are 25,885 resolved cases, 505 more than the previous day.
— With files from The Canadian Press