Ford and Unifor announce over $500,000 for United Way of Windsor-Essex County

A half-a-million dollar boost for the United Way of Windsor and Essex County.

The Ford Windsor site, its employees represented by Unifor Local 200 and Local 240, Leadec Industrial Services and Penske Logistics Canada announced Thursday that $500,907 has been raised as a result of the annual giving to the community workplace campaign.

Lorraine Goddard, Chief Executive Officer of the United Way of Windsor-Essex County, says this funding is so important to do the work that's needed.

Goddard says this funding will help support their Cradle to Career program, a 10-year vision that focuses on supporting children and youth from the time they're born until they find a career.

"Specifically focused on working with children and families who have been identified as facing many barriers, often because of them living in very low income. A lot of these kids have fallen behind academically," she says.

Goddard says the research is clear that if you're not meeting provincial standards in literacy by Grade 3, you're four times more likely not to graduate high school.

"So not graduating high school would mean you're probably going to live in poverty, you're probably going to collect social assistance and you're not going to be contributing back to the community. So this has implications for all of us, we're all taxpayers, we all want a strong economy, we all want a strong community, so this affects all of us," she says.

Goddard says the United Way today really is an impact organization and money is a means to the end, which is changing the lives for these kids and families.

"So yes, dollars are important for us to do it but saying our goal is $7-million, that may not be necessarily be sufficient us to do the work we need to do. So our goal is always, let's raise as much as we can because that means we can do more work in the community," she adds.

The community support as part of the Cradle to Career strategy will focus on improving academic success in elementary and high school age children through tutoring, mentoring, nutrition and mental wellness support, as well as supports for parents and families.