Ford announces a re-elected PC government would fast track electricity infrastructure

PC leader Doug Ford announced during a campaign stop in Windsor on Friday that a re-elected PC government will fast track much need electricity infrastructure in Windsor and southwestern Ontario.

Additionally, during Ford's visit to Valiant TMS, he announced the PC government has secured $14 billion in new investment in Ontario's auto sector over the last 18 months, including $5 billion from LG and Stellantis to build Canada's first large-scale electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor announced in March.

Ford says because of these investments, Windsor's economy will grow rapidly and so to will the demand for clean, reliable electricity.

"Total demand in southwestern Ontario will more than double in the next five years," he continued. "To support this unprecedented growth and make sure that nothing stops additional investments, I'm here to announce that our PC government is fast tracking the development of more than $1-billion worth of hydro infrastructure."

He says these new lines will help power the new Stellantis-LG battery plant, the growing greenhouse sector and will give businesses confidence to invest in and expand their operations and create new jobs in southwestern Ontario.

"Including five new electricity transmission projects to power southwestern Ontario's growing economy, with three of them already in development. We will stop at nothing to build the necessary infrastructure to support these investments."

With growing industries and an increased need for electricity, Ford says they're tackling the hardest problems to allow the region to thrive.

"It means working for workers as we get more people into the skilled trades. It means keeping our province and economy open today and in the future. We're seeing new energy, new jobs, and new opportunities all across Ontario's auto sector, especially right here in Windsor," Ford said.

Earlier this week, Invest Windsor-Essex CEO Stephen MacKenzie said that a $2.5 billion investment by LG Chem for a new plant was derailed after the Ministry of Economic Development, Job creation and Trade, informed the company there was no guarantee there would be enough power to supply the plant.