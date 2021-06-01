Ford Approval Ratings Don't Necessarily Mean a Loss in Next Election 

A local political science professor doesn't believe the COVID-19 pandemic will have a big impact on the next provincial election.

Ontarians will head to the polls one year from Tuesday with Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservatives vying for re-election.

Looking at the big picture, Associate Professor at the University of Windsor, Lydia Miljan says a year is a long time in the political world.

"I think there's going to be many more things that can happen over the year that are going to be much closer to the public's decision in the ballot box," she says.

Miljan believes people will vote based on who they are and how the pandemic impacted them.

"If you're a small business owner you're probably going to judge it much more harshly than say a professional like myself who can weather the storm because it doesn't change our day-to-day lives," she says. "It depends on how quick the recovery is, I think that's the biggest thing."

Despite the fact Doug Ford's approval rating is down, Miljan says the Conservatives are still in the lead.

"They're benefiting from divided opposition," she adds. "People who are upset with Doug Ford don't know where to go, they're not all going to the NDP or all going to the Liberals which allows for the Progressive Conservatives to have a pretty good lead and one that puts them in majority territory."

Ford's approval ratings have seen a sharp drop in recent months as the province combats the third wave of COVID-19.

A recent Abacus Data poll found 46 per cent of respondents had a negative view of the premier, up from 37 per cent in March.

— With files from The Canadian Press