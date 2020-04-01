Ford Auto Delays Resuming Production in North America

There is a delay in resuming production at Ford auto plants in North America.

The automaker has announced it is delaying the restart of production 'to help protect its workers'.

The two plants in Windsor had production suspended on March 19th due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It was tentatively set to resume April 20th until Tuesday's announcement.

Unifor Local 200 President John D'Agnolo tells AM800 News, no firm date has been set to resume production.

There are 1600 Ford workers in Windsor-Essex.

Meantime, despite a strong start to the year, Fiat Chrysler is reporting a 10 per drop in U.S. sales for the first quarter of the year.

While the automaker was unable to fully offset the negative economic impact of the coronavirus in March, there were some bright spots in the numbers.

Sales of Ram pickup trucks rose seven-per cent with the Ram brand rising three-per cent overall.

Numbers were up for the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica were up five-per cent.

— With files from Metro Source