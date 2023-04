The cleanup is underway after an early morning fire in Ford City.

Crews were called to a commercial building in the 1600-block of Drouillard Road near Reginald Street just before 4:30.

It's the second fire at that location in the past week.

Last week's fire resulted in $250,000 in damages and prompted police to launch an arson investigation.

Drouillard Road is closed between Alice and Reginal as firefighters conduct ventilation and overhaul.