Ford Continues to Dominate Truck Sales in the U.S.

Ford Motor Company continues to dominate the 'truck wars' in the U.S.

Ford reports it sold 1.24 million trucks in the U.S. in 2019, a nine-percent increase over 2018.

Leading the way for Ford was the F-Series, achieving its 43rd straight year as the country's best-selling pickup.

896,526 F-Series trucks were sold last year, although sales of that pickup were down 1.4-percent compared to 2018.

Fiat Chrysler moved 633,694 Ram trucks in the U.S. in 2019, an 18-percent increase over 2018.

Speaking on the Afternoon news, President of DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, Dennis DesRosier says people who drive pick-up trucks, love pick-up trucks.

"The F150 is a big fleet vehicle and if you are small fleet, so you are a contractor that owes four or five F150s, then you are dead loyal to that brand," he says.

DesRosier points out the pick-up truck market is very unique.

"Remember pick-up trucks are heavy used vehicles and there is not much choice but to replace them on a fairly regular basis," he says. "At least for the commercial use side of the market which is 60% plus of the pick-up market."

It marks the first time ever that RAM is the second best-selling truck in America, beating out the Chevrolet Silverado. GM moved 575,600 Silverados in 2019.

Windsor builds a version of the engine used in the F-150 pick-up truck.

