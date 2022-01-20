Ford expected to make 'positive' announcement about COVID-19 restrictions

TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make a "positive" announcement today about COVID-19 restrictions.

He told Ottawa radio station CFRA that he would have news about changing the level of restrictions this week, and a senior government source says that announcement is coming today.

The premier has a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m., alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore.

The event follows Elliott's media availability yesterday when she said the province is seeing "glimmers of hope" in the fight against the Omicron variant.

She says COVID-19 cases are expected to peak this month and hospitalizations and ICU admissions will follow.

Elliott says February will continue to pose challenges, but the province is confident in its ability to care for patients in hospital and intensive care.