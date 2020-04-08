Ford Fed Up With Speed of COVID-19 Testing

Doug Ford says he wants increased testing for COVID-19 by Thursday.

The premier says he wants to see every long-term care resident, every front-line health-care worker and every first responder tested.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Ford said his patience with Ontario's slow pace of testing has run thin.

The government says Ontario's capacity is actually at 13,000 tests per day now, but only about 3,500 are being submitted through assessment centres.

Ontario reported 550 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest single-day increase so far, though figures also showed a return to an increasing testing backlog.

1,596 people have been seen at the Windsor Regional Hospital assessment centre since March 16th. 1,096 have been tested.

As of April 8th at 9am, Windsor-Essex has 244 cases of the virus and seven deaths.