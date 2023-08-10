Ford Fest makes its first stop in Windsor this Friday

Ford Fest will be making a stop in Windsor on Friday for the very first time.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as other provincial MPs and MPPs, will be taking part in the event which is aimed at bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds for an evening of free food, amusement rides, and family fun.

The event, which is hosted by local PC MPPs, is an opportunity for the public to meet and engage with people of Windsor and local and provincial politicians.

Local MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, Andrew Dowie, says this is a great event to celebrate all that has been achieved in the Windsor-Essex community, such as the deal between the province, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to keep the NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, the new mega hospital, and building 1.5-million new homes.

He says this event is a thank you to the community.

"This is a barbeque paid for by the Ontario PC Party, it is not a taxpayer-supported event. It's done from the Party. And really to say thank you to our community, throughout Windsor and Essex, because PC Party had a purality of votes in the City of Windsor as well as the County of Essex."

Dowie says there is a lot of hope and optimism in the community.

"Thanks to, really, the attention given to our area and then the resulting support for the government's initiatives from the people of the community. Basically it's us saying yes, Windsor is changing for the better, so we just definitely want to celebrate that success."

He adds that he encourages those who want to attend to register.

"Look, if you decide on a whim you can make it after all on Friday, you can show up. It's not going to be a problem. We just want to be well prepared with our food buy and making sure that we can accommodate everybody. And that's how registration helps us."

He says Premier Ford loves coming to the region.

"He just loves learning about the people of Windsor and Essex County. I have no doubt that many, many people from our region will have the opportunity to speak to him at the event."

Dowie says everything is completely free during Ford Fest including food and the amusement rides, and a local band called 'Leave Those Kids Alone' will be performing throughout the evening.

Ford Fest Windsor takes place on Friday, August 11, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ciociaro Club, located at 3745 North Talbot Road in Oldcastle.

The event is free to attend, and those looking to RSVP can do so by clicking here.