Ford Fireworks huge success following two year hiatus

A huge turnout for the return of the Ford Fireworks in Windsor after a two year hiatus.

It was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that the Ford Fireworks were held over the Detroit River attracting thousands to the core.

Maggie Durocher is with the Windsor Parade Corporation and says it was so nice to see everyone at the river again following the pandemic.

"We're so happy to be here, so happy to have to many reoccurring guests who have been with us for years, and it's just wonderful to see them all out here again," says Durocher.

Deborah Jones is the Publisher of Biz X Magazine and says fireworks night means to her and the community.

"It's everything. Actually, I have relatives tonight here from Montreal and they have never been to anything like this. And we told them they were in for a real treat. This is the best in all of North America, I feel, it probably is the biggest one and just to see everyone down here tonight, it's a beautiful night."

Jones says she's thankful everyone was able to join together following a tough couple of years.

"It's just such a relief to know that everybody made it through the pandemic, all the events were able to keep going, and people are still supporting it. And they're coming out in hundreds and thousands. We all have to stay safe, but we're all able to be together and that's really the best things. Windsor-Essex proud, and Windsor-Essex strong."

The fireworks display is in celebration of the United States' Independence Day and Canada's Canada Day.

It is one of the largest firework displays in North America, lighting up the sky over Windsor and Detroit.