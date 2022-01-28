iHeartRadio
Ford Fireworks returning to the Detroit River

am800-news-ford-fireworks-windsor-june-24-2019

The Ford Fireworks are returning to the Detroit River.

According to a post on The Parade Company's website, the fireworks are returning to the riverfront and will take place on Monday June 27.

The COVID-19 pandemic but a halt to the in person event for the past two years but the fireworks were still televised.

In 2020, the fireworks were fired off from a secret location and in 2021, they were set off from Lake St. Clair Metropark about 30 kilometres outside of downtown Detroit.

