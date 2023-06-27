Ford Fireworks take to the sky despite rainy weather

The rain did not keep away the thousands of people who came out to see the 2023 Ford Fireworks display Monday night.

The 24-minute show, which got underway shortly after 10 p.m., dazzled spectators with the bright colours that lit up the sky over the Detroit River.

Lorisa Balint says it's tradition for her and family to come and enjoy the fireworks as a kick-off to summer.

"Now that I have a little guy, I get to experience this whole event with him and it's just so awesome to see all these people come down and watch the fireworks."

Friends Ashton and Donavan were attending the fireworks for their first time.

Ashton says he was having a lot of fun.

"We're just going on rides. We're having a lot of fun. I wanted to have some popcorn if that's okay mom?," he asked. "Sure," his mom said as they giggled together.

Donavan says he was hoping to see the Canadian flag.

"And my favourite colours. Red and every dark colour except for brown."

Friends Ashton (L) and Donavan (R) were attending the Ford Fireworks for their first time, June 26, 2023. (Photo by AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Friends Julianna and Charlotte came to see the show together.

Julianna says this wasn't her first time seeing the show.

"I'm here because my friend is here and the fireworks are really fun. I was here last year, so I'm really excited."

Charlotte says there were two reasons why she was there.

"I'm here for the carnival and the fireworks."

Friends Charlotte (L) and Julianna (R) came to see the Ford Fireworks show together, June 26, 2023. (Photo by AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Despite the rain, Zambelli Fireworks, the company in charge of the show, managed to pull off the show without a hitch.

The fireworks choreographer Patrick Brault told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, that the setup in the rain was a challenge for them.

-With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier